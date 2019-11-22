1,200-pound bull charges onto interstate and rams police car, North Carolina cops say

In the dark of the night, a loose bull charged onto a busy North Carolina highway, officials say.

The 1,200-pound animal was in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 before it crossed the median and ventured to the other side on Thursday, according to Sgt. Sean Bridges with N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Within minutes, a state trooper caught up with the running bull on the road’s shoulder and tried to keep it from getting back into traffic, officials say.

That’s when the half-ton beast rammed into the trooper’s moving patrol cruiser, Bridges told McClatchy news group.

The impact left the front passenger side “all dented in,” he said.

A photo shows damage just above the wheel, according to a tweet from Steve Daniels, an anchor with ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

It happened near mile marker 88 in Johnston County and close to Four Oaks, a town roughly 30 miles south of Raleigh.

The trooper escaped the incident without injuries, according to highway patrol.

But the bull was shot for public safety purposes and died, Bridges said.

The animals can be aggressive and sometimes grow to 4,000 pounds, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.