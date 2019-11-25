Barbecue restaurant closes after salmonella outbreak in North Carolina, officials say

A salmonella outbreak has forced a North Carolina barbecue restaurant to shut down temporarily, officials say.

Ten of the 14 people who got sick had eaten at Doug Sauls’ BBQ and Seafood in Nashville, the Nash County Health Department said Sunday in a news release.

State officials “identified salmonella present in equipment and food that is likely to cause an immediate threat of serious adverse health effects,” according to the county health department.

“The restaurant owner has been very cooperative, but based on these findings, it is imperative for the protection of the public that the restaurant be temporarily closed and identified violations must be corrected before the restaurant may reopen,” William Hill, Nash County health director, said in the news release.

Food service stopped Friday, and Doug Sauls’ this week planned to sanitize, the restaurant wrote on Facebook. It was the first time the establishment faced this type of issue in its 42 years of operation, the post said.

“Our family wants to sincerely apologize for any one who has gotten sick,” the restaurant wrote.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause infections, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

People can get sick if they eat contaminated fresh produce or “raw or undercooked foods, particularly meat, poultry, eggs or unpasteurized milk,” health officials say. Infections can also be linked to caring for pets, according to the state health department.

Symptoms of infection include fever, diarrhea, abdominal cramps and possibly “nausea, vomiting, or a headache,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People usually show signs of getting sick six hours to four days after exposure, the CDC says.

Nationwide, the CDC estimates about 1.35 million illnesses are caused by salmonella each year. Older people, young children and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to get seriously sick, the agency says.

To prevent infection, North Carolina health officials say people should wash their hands near food, animals and after using the bathroom.

“Safe food preparation practices are also essential, such as keeping hot foods hot and cold foods cold, washing all produce, keeping raw and cooked foods separate, and making sure all meats and eggs are thoroughly cooked,” the state health department says.

In Nash County, officials say Doug Sauls’ customers who “became ill with diarrhea within three days of eating food from this restaurant, and are still currently ill, should consult their physician.”

The town of Nashville is roughly 45 miles east of Raleigh.