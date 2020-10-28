Man on day hike goes missing in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, NPS reports

A hiker has gone missing in a rugged area on the Tennessee side of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, according to the National Park Service.

He was identified as Fred Braden Jr., 56, of Powell, Tennessee, 10 miles northwest of Knoxville, park service officials said in a release.

Braden was reported missing around 7 p.m. Tuesday, after going “day hiking” on the Middle Prong Trail in the Tremont area of the park, park officials said.

“Rangers have initiated containment efforts and a hasty ground search (Wednesday) morning with 12 members of the park’s Search and Rescue Team,” officials said in the release. “Anyone hiking in the Middle Prong Trail area on Tuesday, October 27 may have helpful information and is requested to contact the park’s Emergency Communication Center at 865-436-1230.”

Family members believe he was hiking alone when he went missing, according to Knoxnews.com.

Miranda Chadwell, who said Braden is her uncle, reports rangers found his vehicle at the trail head, according to a Facebook post. Six search teams are currently looking for him, she said.

Middle Prong Trail is an 8.3-mile hike that follows a railroad bed past three waterfalls, according to Hikinginthesmokys.com.

It is considered “strenuous” due to a 1,140-feet increase in elevation as it progresses, the site says.