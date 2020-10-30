Retiree ‘felt lucky’ while out for a walk — and NC lottery ticket didn’t let him down

A retiree was on a walk when he decided to play the lottery — and his decision paid off big time in North Carolina.

Don Wayne Hanks was taking a stroll when he “just felt lucky,” the N.C. Education Lottery said Thursday in a news release. He snagged a lottery ticket worth $5, but that was just the start to his lucky streak.

“I hit $5 and I said, ‘What the heck, let’s buy one more...,” Hanks said in the release. “I’ll get on a roll with something but it’s hard to explain, it’s just a gut feeling.”

When he scratched off his latest ticket, he discovered he won $200,000 in the Carolina Panthers lottery game.

“It absolutely took my breath away,” Hanks told officials. “I know my eyes were bugging out of my head like, ‘Wow, finally.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hanks, a Cumberland County resident who used to work in the construction industry, bought the winning ticket at the Sunoco Mini Mart in Fayetteville. After taxes, officials say he gets to keep $141,501 in prize money.

“I’m retired now so this is really gonna help me out a lot,” Hanks said in the news release. “I need to buy a new vehicle. I can’t get parts for my old truck, so I’m gonna upgrade.”

He’s not the first person whose walk led to a big windfall.

In June, a North Carolina man was on his daily stroll when he bought a lottery ticket in Salisbury. It turns out, his ticket matched enough numbers to score him $25,000 every year for the rest of his life, McClatchy News reported.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER