Two NC counties miscounted some votes, officials find in post-election review.

Two rural eastern North Carolina counties made mistakes reporting their voting results on election night, but they should fix the problems before the end of the day Monday, state elections officials say.

Robeson County officials forgot to report their results from one early voting site. And in Washington County, officials accidentally double-counted people’s mail-in ballots.

Both mistakes were caught during a canvass, in which officials double-check voting results before finalizing their vote count. It’s a routine process that exists to catch mistakes like these, said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the N.C. State Board of Elections.

“The canvass process exists to ensure votes are counted accurately,” Brinson Bell said in a Sunday night news release. “This is the process working as it is supposed to work. This election will not be certified until we are certain the results are accurate.”

All told, the statewide results might change by around 3,000 votes. It’s likely not enough to affect the unofficial results of any races, except for one that remains incredibly close and separated by just a few dozen votes as of Monday morning: for chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Robeson County will likely add around 1,900 votes to its total count when locals meet at 1:30 p.m. to address the forgotten early voting results. Officials in the county on the South Carolina border counted but forgot to report the results from one of their early voting sites, at the Pembroke Fire Department. They also have around 700 provisional ballots and 30 absentee ballots to add to the final count there.

Washington County will likely subtract around 650 votes from its total count when locals meet at 9 a.m. to discuss the problems there. According to the state elections board, county officials accidentally duplicated the results of all their mail-in ballots — and the current election results show around 1,300 people in that small northeastern county voted by mail.

Each of the state’s 100 counties is in charge of many of the details surrounding how elections are run, and state officials blamed the problems there on outdated machinery. They added that most counties in the state have newer equipment that wouldn’t be able to make the same double-counting mistake.

Due to mistakes or omissions like these, the votes reported on election night are always unofficial. Nearly all of North Carolina’s 100 counties have now finished their post-election canvass, although nine counties including Robeson and Washington still have some work to do.

Most of them are looking into challenges filed by Paul Newby, the Republican candidate for chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court. As of Monday morning he was narrowly trailing the Democratic incumbent, Cheri Beasley — by just 35 votes out of nearly 5.4 million total.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Once all the final counts and reviews are done, state officials will meet a week from Tuesday to certify the results and make them official.