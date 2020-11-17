Man who became a ‘larger than life’ Santa for NC town dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

A man who became a “larger than life” Santa Claus for a North Carolina town died after a coronavirus diagnosis.

Jim Helms, also called “Santa Jim,” had been a fixture at holiday celebrations in Lincolnton, where he participated in the city’s parade and took photos with kids at the courthouse square, according to officials.

“Jim was a kind, gentle spirit,” Laura Morris, director of community relations for Lincolnton, told McClatchy News on Tuesday. “He loved children, and he had the most beautiful natural white beard you’ve ever seen.”

Morris, who started her role with the city around the same time Helms did three years ago, said his appearances quickly grew into a tradition for the community. Beyond the downtown Lincolnton festivities, officials say he played the role of Santa Claus at other events in the area northwest of Charlotte.

“All of those kind of things just sort of snowballed and created a larger than life Santa for Lincolnton,” Morris said in a phone interview.

But as officials prepared for this year’s holiday season, Helms in a Facebook post said he was in a hospital with what may have been COVID-19. City officials say they believe he was diagnosed with the virus and died Monday morning.

“If Santa dies of COVID, everybody needs to know it’s real,” Morris said. “It underscores the importance of social distancing and washing your hands and wearing a mask.”

Before his death, officials say Helms had safety concerns in mind. The city had already made a drive-thru trick-or-treating event and was considering alternative events for the end of the year.

“Our celebration this year is going to be curtailed quite a bit because of the restrictions,” Mayor Ed Hatley said in an interview. “But hopefully this is the only year that we will have such restrictions. Hopefully in the future we can get back to the norm. The only problem for us is the norm will be without Santa Jim.”

The mayor said Helms is remembered as a gentle man who “played the part of Santa masterfully.” Hatley urges people to take precautions so their loved ones don’t face what Helms’ are experiencing.

“We hope and pray that his family can make it through this,” Hatley said. “Lincolnton’s Christmases this year and in the future will never be the same without Jim there.”

In the area, Trent Mason said his young child would always ask about seeing Santa Jim, according to WBTV, The Charlotte Observer’s media partner.

“My daughter is almost 3, she’s had two Christmas experiencing it with Santa Claus here, Santa Jim,” Mason told the TV station. “And was really looking forward to it this year.”