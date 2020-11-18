Deputy fired shot that killed teen at church gunfight after funeral, NC cops say

A Davidson County sheriff’s deputy fired the shot that killed a teen Sunday during a gunfight at Living Water Baptist Church in High Point, according to a High Point Police.

The gunshot victim was identified as Frederick Cox, 18, of High Point, officials said. He died at the scene.

Investigators have not released the name of the deputy, who was in plain clothes attending a funeral at the church “as part of his investigation into a homicide that occurred in Davidson County,” a news release said.

The gunfire began after the funeral ended and investigators say as many as 70 rounds were fired outside the church. High Point is about 25 miles southwest of Greensboro.

Funeral attendees were starting to leave when two vehicles drove past and their occupants began firing at the crowd, police said. Investigators believe the shooters were members of “a rival gang.”

The gunfire caused “immediate panic and fear” and sent the funeral attendees scrambling for cover, officials said.

“Upon hearing gunfire, the deputy began ushering people to safety, and at some point during the incident, discharged his firearm which resulted in the death of Frederick Cox,” the release said.

“Due to a law enforcement officer firing their weapon during the incident, the High Point Police Department immediately contacted the SBI (State Bureau of Investigation) and requested that they lead the investigation ... until the extent of the deputy’s involvement is established.”

Investigators found 70 spent rounds at the scene, from at least four different weapons, officials said.

“Due to the amount of gunfire, the incident was treated as three different scenes. Shots were fired from suspect vehicles during the incident. At least one individual in the crowd fired back,” the release said.

High Point investigators are working to identify the people in the two vehicles, while the SBI handles “all aspects of the investigation related to the deputy’s firearm discharge,” a release said.