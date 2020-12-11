North Carolina
Mount Holly police officer and suspect wounded in Gaston County shooting, cops say
A Mount Holly Police officer and a suspect were shot early Friday in the Belmont area of Gaston County, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.
The identities of the officer and suspect have not been released.
CMPD reports it happened in the 300 block of Beatty Drive, which is east of Belmont Abbey College, off Interstate 85.
Mount Holly police “engaged with an armed, breaking and entering suspect,” CMPD said in a tweet. “The suspect and a Mount Holly officer were shot.”
The seriousness of the injuries has not been released.
Media outlets in Charlotte are reporting a third person was also hospitalized after the incident, but that has not been confirmed by police.
The Observer’s news partner WBTV reports the shooting took place around 3:30 a.m. Friday at at the Mount Holly Car Wash on Beatty Drive.
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case, CMPD said.
“NC Hwy 273 will be closed for the next several hours as detectives investigate the circumstances of the incident. Please use an alternate route,” CMPD said in a tweet.
