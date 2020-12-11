NC shatters record for new COVID cases, reporting ‘staggering’ 7,540 cases in one day

North Carolina’s health department reported 7,540 new coronavirus cases Friday, shattering the state’s previous record for daily cases of 6,495, which was reported on Wednesday.

The surge in cases comes two weeks after Thanksgiving, illustrating the impact of holiday gatherings, said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, in a statement.

“Having more than 7,500 cases is staggering and alarming,” Cohen said.

That brings the state’s total cases to 423,623 since the start of the pandemic.

As cases and hospitalizations rise, Gov. Roy Cooper called for a new modified stay-at-home order that goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m.

The order requires people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Businesses are required to close by 10 p.m. and all on-site alcohol consumption sales is required to end by 9 p.m.

Hospitalizations continued to climb, with the state reporting 2,514 people hospitalized, an increase of 70 from Thursday.

NC DHHS reported 5,752 deaths, an increase of 38 from yesterday.

“We are on a dangerous course,” Cohen said at a news conference Thursday. “Hospitals are feeling the strain, and this is really worrisome.”

She noted that since hospital figures look at data from the past, they aren’t an up-to-date indicator of the strain inside hospitals.

Cohen urged people to stay home for the holidays and to avoid gatherings.