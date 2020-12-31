Rock Hill Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

North Carolina

Trucker had ‘lucky feeling’ before buying NC lottery ticket. His hunch paid off big

A truck driver won big in the North Carolina lottery, officials say.
A truck driver won big in the North Carolina lottery, officials say. N.C. Education Lottery

A truck driver had a “lucky feeling” that led to a jackpot win in North Carolina.

Jeffrey Coleman is celebrating a big prize after he followed his instinct to play the Lucky for Life game, the N.C. Education Lottery said Tuesday in a news release.

“I don’t normally play Lucky For Life,” he said in the release. “I just happened to buy three tickets right before the drawing closed – lucky feeling, I guess.”

It was Christmas morning when Coleman saw an email telling him one of his tickets was worth $25,000 a year.

“I didn’t believe it at first,” he told lottery officials. “I thought maybe it was a mistake, so I logged off my account and went about my day.”

It turns out, the email was the real deal.

Officials say his $2 ticket matched enough numbers to score a top prize in the Lucky for Life drawing. Coleman had beat 1-in-1.8 million odds to win.

Coleman chose to take his winnings in a lump sum and kept $275,926 after taxes. He said he plans to invest and save the prize money, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

Officials say Coleman is from Thomasville, a city in Davidson County roughly 25 miles southwest of downtown Greensboro.

Coleman wasn’t the only lottery player to get a windfall just in time for the holiday season.

In North Carolina, a grandmother who won big last week planned to put her prize money toward a new home, McClatchy News reported.

And in South Carolina, thousands of people recently won prizes in the Pick 3 game. The players had all chosen the number combination 3-3-3, the same sequence picked in the Dec. 19 drawing.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

When gambling is more than a game

Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service