FBI arrests first NC resident in connection with Capitol riot

As Christopher Raphael Spencer walked through one of the historic chambers of the U.S. Capitol, he said to those watching his Facebook Live stream: “Who would’ve knew the first time I ever come would be to storm?”

Spencer’s running commentary as he roamed through the Capitol Jan. 6 with throngs of pro-Trump extremists was captured on video — video the Federal Bureau of Investigation later used to help identify and arrest him.

The FBI arrested Spencer, of Pilot Mountain, Tuesday in Kernersville without incident. He’s the first North Carolina resident to face federal charges in connection with the Capitol attack, according to a news release.

Spencer is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds, and obstruction of justice.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, three livestream videos from Spencer’s account were used as part of the investigation. Spencer revealed his face to the camera at several points during the video, and was also identified by an informant who knew him.

At one point, the DOJ says he is heard on the recording saying, “Bro, they stormed the Capitol, bro… pushed the cops out of the way, everything… took it over.”

Spencer later joined others after pushing further into the building and chanting “Who’s house? Our house!” and “Stop the steal!” as rioters attempted to halt the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

U.S. Capitol surveillance footage captured Spencer in various parts of the building, including Statuary Hall, where he is heard saying, “Who would’ve knew the first time I ever come would be to storm?”

His footage shows him walking into an office hallway that leads to the entrance to the offices of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat.

“Where’s Nancy’s office?” he is heard saying on the video, according to the DOJ.

He had his initial appearance at the federal courthouse in Greensboro.

Spencer was arrested by special agents and officers assigned to the FBI Charlotte Field Office’s Greensboro Resident Agency.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Columbia is prosecuting the case.