Duck hunter fatally shot by member of his hunting party, North Carolina officials say

North Carolina Ducks Unlimited posted this photo of Brandon Marshall (left) and said he was a “true pillar in the community.”

A man who was well-known in the North Carolina hunting community was shot and killed Monday while duck hunting in coastal Hyde County, according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

Brandon Marshall was shot by a member of his party, officials said in a news release.

Marshall was from the Englehard community in Hyde County, a coastal county on the Pamlico Sound.

“Local first responders arrived on scene shortly after the 911 call was made and proceeded with lifesaving efforts until EMS arrived,” officials said. “The incident is currently still under investigation.”

Marshall was known in the state as an advocate for hunting and hunting safety, according to North Carolina Ducks Unlimited.

“No words can express how deeply heartbroken we are by the news we received today that a great member of the DU family has tragically lost their life,” the group said in a Facebook post.

“Brandon Marshall has been a dedicated leader and long time supporter of the Hyde County DU Chapter, a strong conservationist, a friend and true pillar in the community, and an amazing husband and father! ... You will be dearly missed by so many who you have had a positive impact in their lives.”

Peggy Boyd Gabriel, who counted herself as a fan of Marshall’s good deeds, posted on Facebook that he worked “hard to make our community a better place.”

“He was always doing something organizing hunting or (a) seafood festival and sports for the kids,” she wrote. “He made things happen! He did so much.”