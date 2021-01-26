Appalachian Trail hikers are being urged to halt long-distance trips. But until when?

The Appalachian Trail winds its way through the Smokies over a distance of about 70 miles; here it ascends between Charlie’s Bunion and Newfound Gap. acarter@newsobserver.com

Hikers with plans to conquer the Appalachian Trail are urged to postpone their long-distance trips.

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy, an organization that helps to maintain the 2,100-mile walking path, recommends people halt major hikes due to coronavirus-related risks.

“We’re concerned about the safety of AT volunteers, AT hikers, of the members of AT communities and of course ATC staff and staff of our federal partners,” said Morgan Sommerville, the conservancy’s regional director, the Citizen-Times reported Monday.

The group on its website said it will continue its recommendation to reschedule long hikes “until 2022 or when the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has deemed the pandemic under control, and/or a COVID-19 vaccine or effective treatment is widely available and distributed.”

Until then, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy also said it will continue to suspend a program that recognizes hikers who have finished the entire path.

The Appalachian Trail spans a mountainous area from Maine to Georgia, including a stretch that goes through North Carolina. Walking the entire path usually takes five to seven months, with many hikers kicking off their journeys on the southern end in March or April, according to the conservancy.

This year, some of the 14 states along the trail have COVID-19 testing requirements, and shelters that lie within national forests are closed, the Citizen-Times reported.

“The rising number of COVID-19 cases continues to make long-distance hiking a potential contributor to the spread of coronavirus along the Trail and in Trailside communities,” the Appalachian Trail Conservancy wrote in an online post. “The best way to ensure you and others remain safe is to postpone your hikes.”

During the pandemic, health officials have urged everyone to take precautions around others to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. For hikers who decide to travel on the Appalachian Trail, the conservancy recommends registering so people can keep their distance.

While on the trail, the organization calls on people to avoid large groups, bring face masks and wash their hands when possible. Anyone who becomes sick while hiking is asked to leave the trail and to see a medical expert.