NC school board members clash over how to teach history and whether the US is racist

Republican State Board of Education members charged Wednesday that proposed social studies standards are “anti-American” and will teach North Carolina public school students that the nation is oppressive and racist.

The board on Wednesday reviewed new K-12 social studies standards that include language such as having teachers discuss racism, discrimination and the perspectives of marginalized groups. Multiple GOP board members argued that the new standards are divisive and have a leftist political agenda.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said that the standards would inaccurately teach that the United States is a racist nation.

“The system of government that we have in this nation is not systematically racist,” Robinson said. “In fact, it is not racist at all.”

Robinson noted how he’s the state’s first Black lieutenant governor and that the United States previously had elected a Black president.

State board member Amy White said North Carolina social studies teachers should be telling students that America is the greatest nation on Earth. She blamed the news media for promoting an anti-American viewpoint.

“While I think some of the revisions have been helpful, I still see an agenda that is anti-American, anti-capitalism, anti-democracy,” said White, who was appointed by former GOP Gov. Pat McCrory.

But board members appointed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and the board’s advisors were more supportive of the new standards and said they’d help teach students hard truths about history.

The state board is scheduled to vote on the standards next week.

Standards go through multiple changes

Wednesday’s debate marks the latest chapter in the struggle over how best to teach the state’s 1.5 million public school students about social studies.

The state board periodically reviews and revises the standards used in different subjects. North Carolina is consolidating U.S. history in high school from two courses into one class to make room for a new personal finance course required by state lawmakers.

The latest standards have gone through multiple drafts, including an earlier one that would have had third-grade students study how monuments such as Confederate statues are valued by their community.

In July, the state board voted to delay adoption to give the state Department of Public Instruction more time to ensure diversity and inclusion in the standards.

Examples of new language presented earlier this month include:

▪ Eighth-grade classes would explain how the experiences and achievements of women, minorities, indigenous and marginalized groups have contributed to the development of the state and nation over time.

▪ Civics students would interpret historical and current perspectives on the evolution of individual rights in America over time, including women, tribal, racial, religious, gender identity and ability.

▪ Civics students would learn about “inequities, injustice, and discrimination within the American system of government over time.”

▪ High school students taking American History could discuss topics such as the Trail of Tears, when the U.S. government forcibly relocated Native Americans, the 1898 Wilmington Coup when white supremacists overthrew the elected multi-racial government and the 1969 Stonewall Riots that are credited with starting the modern fight for LGBTQ rights in the U.S.

Board member Olivia Oxendine said the tone of the standards give students “the feeling of America the oppressor, not America the land of opportunity.” Oxendine, who was appointed by McCrory, said the tone can only be amended if the standards are changed.

Systemic racism debated

The new wording drew complaints from several GOP board members, prompting Republican State Superintendent Catherine Truitt, who took office in January, to ask for time to review and suggest changes.

Truitt proposed Wednesday replacing the terms “systemic racism,” “system discrimination” and “gender identity” with the words racism, discrimination and identity. She said there are many kinds of racism, discrimination and identity.

GOP board members called the changes cosmetic.

But board member James Ford, who is Black, argued that the proposed changes Truitt sought would deny that systemic racism exists. Ford was appointed to the board by Cooper.

Truitt contended that leaving systemic racism in the standards would imply that the U.S. government and Constitution are both racist.