Bill would require all NC K-12 schools to offer some in-person learning this school year

North Carolina K-12 public schools that have not given students the option of in-person learning would be required to — before the end of this school year — under a bill filed Monday in the state Senate.

The legislation would require school districts to give parents of special-education students the option of daily in-person instruction. The legislation would also require districts to provide other students with either daily in-person classes or a mix of in-person and online courses.

The bill would require districts to continue to provide a remote learning option for families who don’t want in-person classes.

Sen. Deanna Ballard, a Watauga County Republican and co-chair of the Senate Education Committee, called the “lost learning potential” a preventable COVID tragedy. The Senate Education Committee will hear the bill on Tuesday.

‘Students need to be in school’

Senate Bill 37, “In Person Learning Choice for Families,” would require that the Plan A, in-person learning option with minimal social distancing be available for students who have an individualized education program. Special-education students have had some of the most difficult challenges using remote learning.

Other students would be required to be given the option of Plan A or Plan B, which has moderate social distancing, or both. Currently, school districts are only allowed to use Plan A in elementary schools.

The reopening would go into effect on the first weekday 15 days after the bill became law.

“Our students need to be in school, there’s no question about that. We can get them back into classrooms safely. Students are suffering and parents are watching their children fall behind in their learning, worrying that they’ll never catch up,” Ballard said in a statement Monday.

“This legislation balances students’ needs, public health guidelines, and parental choice. In order to stymie the ramifications of learning loss, we need to give these families an option for in-class instruction,” she said.

Many North Carolina school districts, including the state’s two largest, have temporarily suspended in-person instruction due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Many of the state’s 1.5 million public school students have had no, or only limited, in-person instruction since March.

NCAE says individual school boards should decide

Republicans pointed to studies from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and by Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill that say schools can safely reopen if proper precautions are taken. These steps include requiring face masks, reducing the number of students in classrooms to maintain social distancing and improving ventilation in classrooms.

But the CDC also says school reopening must be coupled with community measures such as restricting indoor dining at restaurants.

The North Carolina Association of Educators says the decision about in-person instruction should be left up to individual school boards.

Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, told reporters last week that he is asking school boards, superintendents and health officials to look at the latest CDC study about safely reopening schools and mitigating COVID-19 spread. The governor did not have a timeline for any decision on schools.

The state currently allows elementary schools to be open for full-time daily instruction with some restrictions, while there are more restrictions on social distancing for middle and high schools to be open. It has come down to logistics in several districts, some that ended up sending students for in-person instruction in rotating groups.

Senate leader Phil Berger, an Eden Republican, said last week that he hopes the governor would call for opening schools on a full-time, in-person basis, with protocols.

If the Senate and House pass a bill requiring schools to offer in-person instruction, it goes to Cooper’s desk. If he vetoes it, each chamber would have to have enough votes — three-fifths of the chamber — to override it. Each chamber has a Republican majority and would need a few Democrats in each chamber to vote with them to override a veto.

