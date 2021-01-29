CDC rankings: NC COVID-19 vaccine effort leaps from almost bottom to near the top

Over the last week, North Carolina has shot up the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s rankings of states with the highest rate of COVID-19 vaccine delivery.

According to the CDC, 322,294 people in North Carolina have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since last Friday. That brings the total to 728,551 residents who have gotten at least one dose.

The sheer number of vaccinations shot North Carolina up the rankings from 40th in first doses administered per 100,000 residents last Friday to 12th today. Where 3,874 of every 100,000 residents had received at least one dose last week, 6,946 have today.

“North Carolina vaccine providers have done a phenomenal job serving the people of our state,” DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said in a press release touting the rankings.

“This is incredibly hard work, and they’ve shown that they are both up to the task and committed to partnering in new ways so that we vaccinate North Carolinians as fast as possible.”

