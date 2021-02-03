FBI seeking answers in homicide case weeks after two found dead on Fort Bragg in NC

A homicide investigation is underway after two bodies were found on Fort Bragg in North Carolina, officials say. U.S. Army

A homicide investigation is underway weeks after two people were found dead on a military base in North Carolina, officials said.

The FBI on Tuesday said it was seeking information about the events leading up to the discovery of two bodies at Fort Bragg on Dec. 2.

One of the bodies was identified as 37-year-old Master Sgt. William J. Lavigne. Officials said he was in the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

The other was identified as 44-year-old Timothy Dumas, a U.S. Army veteran who lived in Pinehurst, McClatchy News previously reported.

At the time the bodies were discovered, officials released few details — but said Lavigne and Dumas weren’t killed in military training.

The #FBI is asking anyone who saw Timothy Dumas Sr., or Master Sgt. William Lavigne or their vehicles on Dec 1-2 to call 704-672-6100. Agents are working to create a timeline of their locations & activities before their bodies were found on Fort Bragg. pic.twitter.com/Z4IjcJdcHG — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) February 3, 2021

On Tuesday, the FBI said it was investigating the case as a double homicide.

“As part of the ongoing in-depth investigation into the deaths of Dumas and Lavigne, investigators are asking the public for assistance to create a timeline of their locations and activities on December 1-2, 2020,” the federal agency wrote in a news release.

The FBI, which said it’s teaming up with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, released photos of Lavigne, Dumas and their pickup trucks.

Investigators said Lavigne’s gray Chevrolet Colorado “was found at the crime scene near Manchester Road.” Dumas’ pickup, a Dodge Ram 1500, was found in a location officials didn’t reveal.

The FBI asks anyone with information about the case to contact its Charlotte office at 704-672-6100 or the U.S. Army investigators at 910-396-8777.

Fort Bragg is roughly 10 miles northwest of downtown Fayetteville.