NC man takes 11-year-old grandson for tacos, returns with a lottery jackpot

A Lincolnton man bought a $2 lottery ticket when he took his 11-year-old grandson for tacos, and returned home with a jackpot, North Carolina lottery officials said Wednesday.

Wendell Pentecost of Lincolnton won $25,000 a year for life with the Lucky for Life ticket he bought at the 1 Stop convenience store on N.C. 150 in Crouse, according to a lottery news release.

Pentecost learned he won later that night, when he decided to check his Quick Pick ticket for the Jan. 7 drawing.

And “there it was,” he told lottery officials.

Pentecost beat odds of 1 in 1.8 million, according to the lottery website.

Winners also have the option of taking a $390,000 lump sum, which Pentecost chose. After taxes, he took home $275,933, officials said.

The morning after his win, he notified his family.

“My brother is down from Virginia spending time with my mother, she has lung cancer,” Pentecost told lottery officials. “I told him I hit the lottery last night and he was more excited than I was.”

Both his brother and mom reacted with same words, he said: “You lying!”

“I ain’t lying,” Pentecost said he replied. “I told you I was gonna win this thing.”

He plans to share some of the money with his family and save most of it, he said.

He’ll spend some of the winnings on one thing for himself.

“I’m probably looking at a classic car that I used to have,” Pentecost said. “A ’68 or ’69 Camaro. Drive it down to get some tacos or a hamburger and drive back home.”

Lucky for Life is one of four state lottery games where players can buy tickets through Online Play on the lottery website and app.

Players have 10 ways to win a prize.

Drawings are every Monday and Thursday night, with a top prize of $1,000 a day for life.