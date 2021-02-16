Three dead, 10 hurt after ‘devastating’ tornado hits coastal North Carolina county

Three people were killed and at least 10 were injured after a suspected tornado hit Brunswick County along the North Carolina coast late Monday, officials say.

Brunswick County officials said the damage was “devastating,” and they continued to search among destroyed homes and downed power lines foranyone who might be trapped.

Sheriff John W. Ingram V advised people who don’t live in the area to “stay away until we have an opportunity to assess the damages.”

The tornado struck around 11:50 p.m. Monday, officials said. Much of the damage was to the southern part of the county, along Old Shallotte Road and inside the Ocean Ridge Plantation community. Brunswick County is just south of Wilmington along the South Carolina border.

“There is a significant amount of damage, both structural and debris. ... Several homes were destroyed,” county officials said in a Facebook post.

Road conditions were summed up as “dangerous,” particularly in the Seaside community, officials said in a tweet. Northbound traffic on N.C. 17 was being rerouted due to downed power lines, officials said. At least 3,100 people were without power early Tuesday, according to utility co-op Brunswick Electric.

A tornado warning had been issued at 11:44 p.m. for the region at the time the hurricane struck. The National Weather Service had warned severe weather was likely late Monday and could include tornadoes, localized flooding and hail.