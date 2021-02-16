Death of man found in RV near Charlotte Motor Speedway was a homicide, police say

A body was found in a recreational vehicle across from Charlotte Motor Speedway and investigators are calling it a homicide. Street View image from April 2019. © 2021 Google

A man’s body was found late Sunday in a recreational vehicle parked across from NASCAR’s Charlotte Motor Speedway, and investigators are calling it a homicide, according to a news release.

The victim was identified as 49-year-old Tyrus E. Winslow of nearby Concord in Cabarrus County. The campground is across the highway from the speedway, which is about 12 miles north of uptown Charlotte.

Investigators say someone called the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, to report a body had been found in the 4000 block of Mobil Trail Drive.

Investigators arrived to find Winslow in a “camper/RV,” parked at Glenwood Acres RV Park, a privately owned facility. The site is across from the southern end of Charlotte Motor Speedway, near the intersection of Concord Parkway and Morehead Road.

“At this time, it is being treated as a homicide investigation,” the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Details, including a cause of death, have not been released.

A representative of Glenwood Acres RV Park said they are not releasing a statement at this time.

No events were scheduled at the speedway that night, according to the track’s website.

Charlotte Motor Speedway is among NASCAR’s premier tracks and home of the annual Coca-Cola 600. It is affiliated with series of on-site campgrounds, but Glenwood Acres RV Park is not among them.

The Glenwood Acres website says it is family owned and includes 15 acres. It offers “a safe, quiet, hospitable place for race fans to stay when attending events at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” according to its website. However, the park is open year round to campers, the site says.