NC reports fewest new daily COVID cases since early November

North Carolina reported 1,514 new COVID-19 cases statewide Tuesday, the fewest reported in a day since Nov. 2.

Over the last week, the state Department of Health and Human Services has reported an average of 2,849 new cases per day, the 20th straight day that the seven-day average has gone down.

DHHS reported 1,563 hospitalizations Tuesday, the seventh straight day the state has seen a decrease. The state reported a pandemic high of 3,990 on Jan. 14.

DHHS added 31 deaths to the state’s coronavirus death toll. As of Tuesday, 10,965 North Carolinians have died due to the virus.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. According to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 115 people died.

Since the new year, 3,331 people have died due to the virus in North Carolina, according to the latest DHHS data.

Positive COVID tests approach state target

Among COVID-19 tests reported Sunday, the latest day with available data, 6.2% were positive, the same rate reported Saturday.

State health officials have said that they want the rate at 5% or lower to control the spread of the virus. The last time that North Carolina met this goal was Sept. 24.

It has decreased though over the last several weeks. DHHS reported a pandemic high of 17.1% on Jan. 4.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Tuesday, with changes from the previous day:

Total cases: 846,284 (+1,514)

Deaths: 10,965 (+31)

Tests: 9,989,919 (+25,564)

People hospitalized: 1,563 (-3)

COVID-19 adult ICU patients: 384 (-3)

Available ICU beds: 514 (-99)

Available inpatient beds: 5,173 (-1,062)

Patients on ventilators: 943 (+18)

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Vaccine statistics reported Tuesday:

First doses arrived: 1,264,470

First doses administered: 1,241,362 (98%)

Second doses arrived: 857,900

Second doses administered: 704,490 (82%)

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

First doses arrived: 150,900

First doses administered: 117,791 (78%)

Second doses arrived: 150,900

Second doses administered: 74,632 (49%)