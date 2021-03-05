Invasive species may be hiding in this aquarium product, North Carolina officials say

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is warning anyone who has bought aquarium moss balls that the product man contain an invasive species of mussel in it. NC Wildlife Resources Commission photo

North Carolina has joined the list of states warning consumers an invasive species may be hiding in a common product sold at pet stores.

The creature, known as the zebra mussel, has been found across the country in containers of moss balls, a product used to clean aquariums.

No confirmed sightings have been reported in North Carolina, but anyone who recently bought moss balls is asked to discard the product “immediately,” the state Wildlife Resources Commission said in a news release.

Discarding them includes “placing them in a plastic bag and freezing them overnight, boiling them or soaking them overnight in a bleach solution,” the commission said.

Whatever you do, don’t flush the moss balls down the toilet, experts say.

“It is likely that retail outlets that sell the moss balls may be unaware that they are potentially selling a contaminated product with an invasive species,” the news release said. “Not only are zebra mussels harmful to other aquatic wildlife, they can also clog water pipes and restrict water supplies.”

The moss balls originated in the Ukraine and were shipped via a California distributor to stores nationwide, the commission said. All shipments have been stopped since the contamination was found.

Colorado, Montana and Oregon issued warnings about the product earlier this week, and Oregon officials identified the brand as “Betta Buddy Marimo Ball.”

In Colorado, pet stores were asked to remove the product from shelves, with state officials noting zebra mussels “can wreak havoc on aquatic ecosystems.”

The moss ball is a type of green algae that is rolled up and “purchased for home aquariums to help absorb harmful nutrients in the water and limit the growth of undesirable algae,” N.C. officials said.

“The Wildlife Commission has led a concerted effort to keep the species out of the state because of both the negative ecological and commercial impacts,” state fisheries biologist Todd Ewing said in the release. “It’s actually illegal to possess zebra mussels in North Carolina.”

Anyone who already started using the product should empty their aquarium and clean it with “a bleach solution and let it set for at least one hour before disposing the water.” Also disinfect the gravel, all decorative structures and the filter, officials say.