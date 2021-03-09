North Carolina man split a $4 million lottery prize — but his ‘luck didn’t end there’

A North Carolina man split a $4 million lottery prize, and it was just the beginning of his lucky streak.

Willard Weber hit the jackpot again, this time scoring a $1 million win in a scratch-off game, the N.C. Education Lottery said Tuesday in a news release.

“I never thought it would ever happen to me,” he told lottery officials. “But it did. I’m very happy.”

The big prize marked Weber’s second windfall in less than a year.

In August, officials said he and a coworker teamed up to try their luck on the Ruby Red 7’s game and snagged a ticket worth $4 million. Weber got to keep $1.2 million of the prize.

“It’s going in the bank,” he told officials at the time. “I’m planning on buying an antique convertible car. That’s my main goal.”

It turns out, Weber followed through with that plan and spent his winnings on a Cadillac El Dorado, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

But his “luck didn’t end there,” officials said.

Weber had his his latest good fortune after a visit to Information Grocery in Halifax County, roughly 80 miles northeast of Raleigh near the Virginia border. He spent $30 to play the Millionaire Maker game, officials said.

When Weber checked the ticket, he saw a familiar number and asked a cashier to give it another look.

“We noticed 23 matched,” Weber told lottery officials. “I couldn’t believe it was the exact same number I hit on last time, either.”

The ticket was worth $1 million, making Weber the first person to win the top Millionaire Maker prize so far.

Weber, who lives in the Halifax County town of Littleton, decided to get his prize money in a lump sum. This time he plans to save his winnings, which totaled $424,509 after taxes, officials said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.