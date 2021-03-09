It might not help UNC’s tournament resume, but Roy Williams has his own daggum doughnut

Here’s one sweet daggum doughnut.

As the ACC Mens Basketball Tournament tips off in Greensboro, Dunkin’ Donuts has pledged its allegiance to one Triangle team.

Dunkin’ has launched an “Ol Roy” doughnut in honor of UNC basketball coach Roy WIlliams, named the “Ol Roy” in the spirit of Williams’ down-home folksiness. The doughnut is a chocolate frosted Boston Crème, filled with custard and laced with a Carolina-blue frosting.

While the Tar Heels NCAA tournament bid is still up in the air, the doughnut is a sure thing, going on sale from March 14 to March 27 throughout North Carolina. Or to put it in March Madness terms, from Selection Sunday to the Elite Eight.

Proceeds from the Ol Roy doughnut will benefit UNC Children’s Hospital and the Charlotte-based Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, with 50 cents from each doughnut donated to the charities.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to team with Dunkin’ to provide financial assistance to these worthy causes through the sale of this custom Boston Crème,” said Williams in a press release. “It’s a fun way for fans of all teams to support the work at the Children’s Hospital and food bank.”

UNC is set to play Wednesday in the second round of the ACC tournament.