Kayaker submerged ‘several minutes’ is revived after NC officers took turns doing CPR

A kayaker was saved Saturday after a state wildlife officer and a Stanly County sheriff’s deputy took turns performing CPR for “multiple minutes,” state officials say. YouTube video screenshot

A kayaker who stopped breathing was resuscitated after a state wildlife officer and a Stanly County sheriff’s deputy took turns performing CPR for “multiple minutes,” according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

The incident happened Saturday at Falls Reservoir, a lake along the Yadkin River in eastern Stanly County, state officials said in a Facebook post. The name of the kayaker has not been released.

Wildlife commission Master Officer David Ritzheimer reported the kayaker “had turned his vessel over on Falls Reservoir and had been underwater for several minutes” when the rescue effort began.

Ritzheimer and sheriff’s deputy Darnell Almond “took turns performing CPR for multiple minutes before the kayaker was revived and able to breathe on their own,” officials said.

The kayaker was then taken to a hospital. Officials did not give details about his medical condition.

The kayaker was wearing a personal flotation device, but officials described it as not “in the best condition.”

Falls Reservoir is along Uwharrie National Forest and is a popular destination for kayakers because it is deep, narrow and “there are not many motorized boats around,” according to Base Camp Carolina.

The 2-mile-long lake was “created between Narrows Dam, holding back Badin Lake, and Falls Dam which marks the beginning of Lake Tillery,“ according to Paddling.com.