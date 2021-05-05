Man riding lawnmower dies after driver slams into him during street race, NC cops say

A man riding a lawnmower died when a driver ran into him in North Carolina, officials said. Photo by Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man was riding his lawnmower when a street racer barreled into him in North Carolina, officials said.

James Tyler Brown, 50, died after he was thrown from the lawnmower, which exploded in the April 16 crash, multiple news outlets reported Tuesday.

Now, two drivers are charged with second-degree murder and prearranged street racing in connection with the incident near Sandyfield, northwest of Wilmington, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said in a crash report, according to WWAY.

Officials said Daniel McKinley Coleman and Ray Antonio Graham reached speeds of at least 80 mph while driving their cars east on Old Lake Road in Columbus County at about 8:30 p.m., the TV station reported.

At the same time, state troopers said Brown was taking a lawnmower to a neighbor’s house, according to the Columbus County News website. Coleman didn’t see Brown before he slammed into the mower, according to officials.

Brown, who was reportedly thrown about 300 feet down the road, died at the Columbus Regional Healthcare System hospital in Whiteville, an online obituary said.

Graham was arrested Sunday and is out of jail on bond, news outlets reported. Coleman hadn’t been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon, according to The News Reporter.