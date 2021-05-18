Lottery player ‘almost choked’ on McDonald’s burger after winning top prize in NC

A North Carolina man was eating dinner at McDonald’s when he realized he won a top lottery prize.

Donald Bauer bought a $5 Extreme Cashword scratch-off lottery ticket in Rocky Mount and decided to scratch it while eating his burger before work, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

He told lottery officials he “almost choked on it” when he saw he won $150,000.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “It was cool.”

Bauer told lottery officials he’s been playing crossword-themed lottery games “for a long time.”

“I love the crosswords,” he said.

He claimed his prize Monday and took home $106,126 after taxes.

“I was thinking about getting a new truck — a Chevrolet,” Bauer told lottery officials of his plans for spending the prize. “And I’m going to try to invest.”

Bauer’s was the last top prize left in the Extreme Cashword game, which will now end, the lottery says.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.