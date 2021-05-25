Two motorcyclists shot to death, another injured, while riding in NC, police say

A photo from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office shows the suspect vehicle deputies believe fired the shots that officials say killed two motorcyclists and injured another on the U.S. 29 bypass in Rockingham County on Monday. Rockingham County Sheriff's Office

Two motorcyclists were fatally shot and another was hurt while riding on a North Carolina highway, officials say.

Around 4:45 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office received reports that two people were found “laying along the roadway” of the northbound lane of the U.S. 29 bypass, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies and first responders arrived at the scene and found a third person “shortly after,” the sheriff’s office says.

The three “appear to have suffered apparent gunshot wounds” while traveling on two motorcycles, the sheriff’s office says.

Two of the three people are dead, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies have identified and released a photo of the “suspect vehicle” they believe fired the shots.

“The suspect(s) should be considered armed and dangerous,” the sheriff’s office says.

Those with information on the shootings or on the location or owner of the red truck are asked to call 911, the sheriff’s office at 336-634-3232 or the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 336-349-9683.

The northbound lane on U.S. 29 remains closed between the Barnes Street intersection and the N.C. 14 intersection while officials investigate the scene, the sheriff’s office says.

“Northbound traffic is being detoured though that area,” the sheriff’s office says. “We appreciate the public’s patience as we conduct our investigation.”