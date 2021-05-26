North Carolina

This adorably cute animal is starting to show up in odd places in North Carolina

The chipmunk isn’t known to range past Wake County, but it may have expanded its territory, the state says.
A rare instance of an animal expanding its range is under investigation in North Carolina, and luckily it involves something that is both harmless and adorably cute: Chipmunks.

Eastern chipmunks are rarely seen east of Wake County, yet evidence has surfaced the rodents may have hustled their way to the coast, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said in a news release.

“We recently received an observation with photos of a chipmunk in the Wilmington area,” state mammalogist Andrea Shipley said.

“It is likely a case of hitch hiking. However, we’d like the public to notify us of any chipmunk sightings east of Wake County.”

Chipmunks are a smaller version of squirrels, with reddish brown fur and black stripes on their sides. However, unlike tree-happy squirrels, they thrive underground, the commission says.

“Perhaps the chipmunk’s most distinguishing feature is its large cheek pouches, in which can be stored a heaping tablespoonful of nuts or seeds,” the commission reports.

“The chipmunk loads each cheek pouch with its front paws through a gap in its side teeth, then unloads its supplies in a storage burrow underground.”

Anyone in the eastern half of the state who spots a chipmunk is asked to take photos and report it to the commission at 866-318-2401 or by email at HWI@ncwildlife.org.

