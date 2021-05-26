Massive quartz diamond stolen from North Carolina gem mine sparks search, police say

A screen grab from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows a large quartz diamond they say was stolen from a gem mine in Western North Carolina. Screen grab/Henderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook

Police in Western North Carolina are on the hunt for a large quartz diamond they say was stolen from a gem mine.

The gem is believed to have been stolen from the Elijah Mountain Gem Mine in Hendersonville sometime between Friday and Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Now, the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help finding the gem. Those with information are asked to call Detective Shalin Oza at 828-694-2789 or use the “Submit A Tip” feature on the department’s mobile app.

“Have you seen this rock????” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The sheriff’s office shared photos of the missing quartz diamond on Facebook.

One photo shows the box holding the rock with “94.80 KGS” etched on the lid, which equals about 209 pounds.

“How in the world did someone steal that and no one notice,” one Facebook user commented on the post.

“What would you possibly do with that?” another wrote.

Elijah Mountain Gem Mine is an attraction that allows visitors to mine for gems and gold, and has the “largest gemstone and fossil store in North Carolina,” it says.

Hendersonville is located in the North Carolina mountains, about 105 miles west of Charlotte.