Parents make up drive-by shooting story after gunfire hits 2-year-old, NC police say

A mom and dad are accused of “disguising” their child’s shooting as a drive-by. Photo by Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

A caller told 911 dispatchers that a bullet flew into a North Carolina home and hit a 2-year-old — but the story was fake, officials said.

Now, the child’s parents are accused of inventing the tale to hide that their son was shot inside their home.

The mother and father — 20-year-old Tianna Lashae Jumper and 38-year-old Lucentio Antwan Clark — were arrested and charged with obstructing justice, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

A Facebook user believed to be Jumper didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Thursday morning. No attorney information was listed for Clark.

The parents are facing charges after officials said someone reported the supposed drive-by shooting on May 9 in Lawndale, a town roughly 55 miles northwest of Charlotte. But later, investigators gathered evidence that proved the parents’ claims about the incident weren’t true, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

“It’s apparent that there was a shot fired from inside the house that struck the child and another that was fired from outside the house after the fact to appear to have come from a ‘drive by shooting,’” deputies said.

Officials in the news release don’t directly say how the 2-year-old was shot or who was at fault. The toddler reportedly was taken to a hospital, where he is recovering.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the child as he recovers from his injuries,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials with Social Services are making arrangements for the boy as the shooting investigation continues, according to deputies.

In addition to the obstruction charge, Clark is charged with child abuse/neglect and possession of a firearm by a felon. Both he and Jumper were taken to the Cleveland County jail, officials said.