Helicopter crashes after hitting power lines in Union County, North Carolina cops say

A helicopter pilot survived a crash in North Carolina on Sunday, officials say.

The helicopter went down in the 1300 block of Roscoe Howey Road in Waxhaw after hitting power lines while cropdusting fields in the area, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and other emergency personnel responded to the crash around 11:43 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says the pilot “managed to walk away” from the crash and was “reportedly not injured.”

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the crash and will investigate further, the sheriff’s office says.

Sunday’s incident marks the third time since 2019 that a cropdusting helicopter has crashed after hitting power lines in Union County, the sheriff’s office says.

“The first two incidents resulted in fatalities,” the sheriff’s office says.

In May, a pilot was killed in a crash after getting tangled in power lines while cropdusting fields near Wingate, McClatchy News previously reported.