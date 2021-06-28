Shark bite sends 7-year-old girl to the hospital in North Carolina, officials say

A girl was bitten by a shark in Ocean Isle Beach, officials said. AP

A shark bite sent a 7-year-old girl to the hospital over the weekend, North Carolina officials said.

The girl was swimming at Ocean Isle Beach when she was bitten Sunday morning, Mayor Debbie Smith told WWAY.

The town said first responders arrived, and the girl was brought to a hospital. Her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to WECT.

There have been no other shark sightings in the area, and there were no warnings for those swimming nearby as of Sunday afternoon, WRAL and other news outlets reported.

Ocean Isle Beach is near the South Carolina border roughly 45 miles southwest of Wilmington. Town officials didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for information on Monday morning.

It’s not the first time a suspected shark encounter happened off the town’s shores.

In 2019, officials said a man was injured after a “marine” animal bit him on the foot.

Last year, three shark attacks were reported in North Carolina — the fourth most of any state in the country, McClatchy News reported. None of those encounters were deadly.

Fatal shark attacks are rare. The risk of dying from one is greater than 1-in-3 million, so you’re more likely to be killed from lightning, an accidental poisoning or other causes, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.