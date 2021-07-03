Someone’s $2 ticket hit a Mega Millions jackpot in North Carolina. Winner may not know.

Someone in North Carolina hit a $1 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery game Friday night, NC lottery officials said Saturday, but does the winner know it?

The $2 ticket matched the five white balls, 8-31-32-34-45, beating odds of 1 in 12.6 million, according to the lottery.

The player bought the ticket at a 7-Eleven on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte, according to a lottery news release.

The ticket won the biggest prize nationally in Friday’s drawing, officials said, along with one sold in California.

The North Carolina winner has six months to claim the prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot, which leaped to $82 million as an annuity and $57.7 million as a lump sum in Tuesday’s drawing, officials said.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

Mega Millions tickets are available on the lottery’s website and app, and at lottery retailers.