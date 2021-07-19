North Carolina

Woman posing as military member on dating site scams person out of $7,500, NC cops say

A woman is accused of lying about being in the military on a dating site to get a person to send her $7,500, North Carolina police say.
A woman is accused of lying about being in the military on a dating site to get a person to send her $7,500, North Carolina police say. Wilfredo Lee AP

A woman is accused of lying about being in the military on a dating site to scam a user out of thousands of dollars.

Jo Ann Burkey, 63 of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, told the victim who she met on the site that she was a member of the military and needed money to ship her belongings home from overseas, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

The person sent her $7,500, the sheriff’s office says.

The sheriff’s office says it “took a report of fraud” about the scam on Jan. 29 and, after investigating, accused Burkey of being behind the scam and using a fake name.

Burkey “surrendered to detectives” at the Pitt County detention center on Thursday, the sheriff’s office says.

She was charged with “accessing a computer to defraud or obtain property,” “obtain property by false pretense” and “attempt to obtain property by false pretense.”

Burkey was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond, the sheriff’s office says.

No other information about the case was released as of Monday.

Pitt County is in Eastern North Carolina, about 82 miles from Raleigh.

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
  Comments  

North Carolina

North Carolina man arrested for racing on Interstate 85

July 19, 2021 2:13 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service