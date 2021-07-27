Teen killed on Blue Ridge Parkway when vehicle lands on guardrail, investigators say

A teenager was killed Monday when a vehicle left the pavement and crashed along the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to the National Park Service.

It happened around 11 a.m. on the North Carolina stretch of the parkway not far from Standing Rock Overlook, officials said in a release.

Investigators say a passenger in vehicle — 18-year-old Alexis Bolduc — died at the scene. Bolduc was from Mocksville, in Davie County, N.C., officials said.

The driver, who has not been identified, was hospitalized with minor injuries, officials said.

“Preliminary investigations show the vehicle was traveling southbound in a downhill curve when it left the roadway and landed on a nearby guardrail,” park officials said.

“The investigation is ongoing to determine if there are any further, contributing factors.”

Bolduc’s death counts as the fifth fatality on the parkway this year, according to National Park Service reports.

Two people from Georgia, ages 70 and 71, were killed when their motorcycle collided with a passenger van on June 22, according to a release.

On May 23, two others died in separate Virginia incidents. In one case, a 55-year-old man suffered a “medical emergency” and died, and later that day, a 22-year-old man was killed in a motor cycle crash, officials said.