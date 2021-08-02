Pilot, 2 passengers survive plane crash shortly after takeoff, NC sheriff says

Three people, including the pilot, survived a single-engine plane crash near Waxhaw on Monday, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 1:44 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the 7600 block Radin Road, where a single-engine plane had nosedived into the backyard of a home.

Deputies found the pilot and two passengers at crash scene. The passengers were transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The plane experienced mechanical problems shortly after taking off from Jungle Aviation and Radio Service, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be conducting further investigation into the crash, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Recent aircraft crashes in Union County

▪ A helicopter pilot survived a crash on June 27 in the 1300 block of Roscoe Howey Road in Waxhaw. The helicopter went down after hitting power lines while crop dusting fields in the area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

▪ A pilot died May 2 while crop dusting fields near Wingate when their helicopter got tangled in power lines and crashed, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office. No one else was on board during the crash.