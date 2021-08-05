Singer Shirley Caesar is selling her NC home for $1.5M with epic Star Wars-themed theater

Grammy-winning gospel and soul singer Shirley Caesar has gained fame for her voice, her music and a viral video about greens, beans and more.

But the listing of her North Raleigh home hasn’t gone viral for those reasons.

It’s because of the Force.

Caesar has put her house on the market, and it comes with an incredible in-home theater built for die-hard fans of Star Wars movies. The house came to the internet’s attention, thanks to the Zillow Gone Wild Twitter account.

“New Star Wars house just dropped,” reads a tweet from the account, which is dedicated to sharing unique or interesting homes listed on Zillow.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The list price is $1.55 million for the 8,759-square-foot house with four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

A home in north Raleigh owned by singer Shirley Caesar is on the market for $1.5 million and is receiving much attention for its Star Wars-themed home theatre. EXP Realty through the Triangle MLS

While the home has luxurious details, such as marble floors, chandeliers and outside views of a pond, it’s the home theater that’s drawing attention — and admiration.

There, fans can watch the nine movies of the space opera that spans across five decades of American pop culture, all in a fitting environment that resembles movie theaters of the ’80s, complete with plush purple seats.

A home in north Raleigh owned by singer Shirley Caesar is on the market for $1.5 million and is receiving much attention for its Star Wars-themed home theatre. EXP Realty through the Triangle MLS

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Decorated with Star Wars movie posters, the projection screen is flanked by a life-size stormtrooper soldier. The spaceship-themed bar area is joined by a towering Darth Vader statue near a door remodeled to look like those of the ships that zip through space. (There’s no word whether the Stormtrooper or Darth Vader will stay with the house.)

A home in north Raleigh owned by singer Shirley Caesar is on the market for $1.5 million and is receiving much attention for its Star Wars-themed home theatre. EXP Realty through the Triangle MLS

Caesar, a Durham native, told ABC11 that she is selling the home after living in it for 20 years. She is downsizing to another residence and didn’t expect her home to get this much attention, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

”I’m shocked,” Caesar told ABC11. “I thought ‘Greens, beans, potatoes, tomatoes,’ but this, the Star Wars house, ‘Wow!’ that’s all I can say!”

“Greens, beans, potatoes, tomatoes” refers to the performance that ultimately became the “U Name It” meme in 2016 after she rattled off, “Look! I got beans, greens, potatoes, tomatoes, hams, rams, hog, dog, turkeys, chicken — you name it!”

The video gained her an entirely new audience and an appearance on NBC’s “Little Big Shots: Forever Young” in June 2017.

Caesar has been nominated for 28 Grammy Awards and has won 11. That includes the Lifetime Achievement Award she received in 2017.

Grammy-winning gospel and soul singer Shirley Caesar has put her house on the market for $1.55 million. The 8,759-square-foot house has four bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and a Star Wars-themed theater. EXP Realty through the Triangle MLS

The house basements houses a full gym, shower and steam room with another kitchen.

Grammy-winning gospel and soul singer Shirley Caesar has put her house on the market for $1.55 million. The 8,759-square-foot house has four bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and a Star Wars-themed theater. EXP Realty through the Triangle MLS

The home has a five-car garage, a master suite and a balcony that looks out onto a pond connected to the nearby Falls Lake.

Grammy-winning gospel and soul singer Shirley Caesar has put her house on the market for $1.55 million. The 8,759-square-foot house has four bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and a Star Wars-themed theater. EXP Realty through the Triangle MLS

The estate sits on 1.85 acres and was listed on the market last month, according to Zillow.

Grammy-winning gospel and soul singer Shirley Caesar has put her house on the market for $1.55 million. The 8,759-square-foot house has four bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and a Star Wars-themed theater. EXP Realty through the Triangle MLS

Grammy-winning gospel and soul singer Shirley Caesar has put her house on the market for $1.55 million. The 8,759-square-foot house has four bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and a Star Wars-themed theater. EXP Realty through the Triangle MLS

Grammy-winning gospel and soul singer Shirley Caesar has put her house on the market for $1.55 million. The 8,759-square-foot house has four bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and a Star Wars-themed theater. EXP Realty through the Triangle MLS