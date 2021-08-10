‘Needs to fail’ or ‘orderly’ transition? Competing ideas emerge on NC energy bill.

Duke Energy workers repair a fallen power line near the intersection of Downey Court and Glen Eden Drive in Raleigh, N.C., on July 8, 2021. aedwards@newsobserver.com

A N.C. Senate committee listened Tuesday to competing narratives about a bill that would guide North Carolina’s energy future.

Opponents of House Bill 951 told the Senate Agriculture, Energy and Environment Committee that it takes too much power away from the N.C. Utilities Commission and would lead to significant cost increases. Supporters, including Duke Energy, said it provides a framework to keep the state’s energy affordable as the utility transitions away from coal.

House Bill 951 includes provisions that would retire most of Duke Energy’s remaining coal-fired power plants, mandates replacing at least one of them with a natural gas plant, and lets the utility pursue rate increases three years at a time instead of one, with an incentive structure that could lead to some increases or decreases in rates. The legislation, which already passed the House, has been met with widespread opposition among the state’s business and environmental communities.

Cassie Gavin, senior director of government affairs for the N.C. Sierra Club, said the legislation should not include a mandate for any new gas plants.

“A lot of states are setting a goal to go coal-free by a certain date, like 2030 for example, and then leaving it up to the experts like the Utilities Commission to decide the best path forward,” Gavin said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nelson Peeler, Duke Energy’s senior vice president of transmission and fuels strategy and policy, told senators that the power giant believes the provisions in House Bill 951 could boost reliability as the company continues to move away from coal-fired plants.

“It’s critical that our energy transition is balanced, orderly and planned with a keen focus on continued reliability,” Peeler said. “There is a science to affordable, reliable power. We need a diverse mix of resources working together.”

If House Bill 951 becomes law, Peeler noted, Duke’s power would come from a mix of renewable sources like wind and solar along with natural gas and nuclear. The bill would also lead to the construction of some battery operated storage.

Other supporters of the bill include the American Petroleum Institute, the N.C. Chamber and North Carolina’s Electric Co-Operatives.

But there are many concerns about what the bill would cost both residential customers and companies that buy their power from Duke Energy.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

On Aug. 5, a group of 10 companies including Google, Nestle and Unilever sent a letter to legislative leaders and Gov. Roy Cooper expressing their opposition to House Bill 951. The companies requested that any energy legislation maintain the regulatory powers of the N.C. Utilities Commission and allow the commission to evaluate whether the construction of new natural gas plants makes sense.

Tuesday, other companies expressed ongoing concerns about how the legislation could impact their power bills. Among the most vocal opponents were representatives of the textile industry.

Jay Flanery, the director of manufacturing for Sanford-based Frontier Arms, said energy is a “leading cost” for textile manufacturers and the price of electricity is a key factor in the company’s decisions.

“This bill needs to fail as proposed,” Flanery said, citing specific concerns about how the bill affects the Utilities Commission and its allowance for multi-year rate plans.

There was no vote during Tuesday’s meeting.

This story was produced with financial support from 1Earth Fund, in partnership with Journalism Funding Partners, as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work.