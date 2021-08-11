NC teacher pleaded for school supplies. Then country music star Luke Combs stepped in

Country music star Luke Combs buys North Carolina teacher school supplies as part of the #ClearTheList challenge, a social media trend where teachers turn to celebrities to help buy school supplies. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) AP

North Carolina kindergarten teacher Kelly Kirk couldn’t believe her luck when country music sensation Luke Combs replied to her tweet.

Kirk teaches at Wakefield Elementary School in Raleigh and was hoping that Combs could help her #ClearTheList, a social media trend that challenges the public to help educators buy supplies that school districts can’t afford, according to the movement’s website.

“Hi @lukecombs!” Kirk wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “I wanted to reach out and see if you wanted to support an Appalachian Alumni with her teacher Amazon wish list! I teach kindergarten in NC and could use some help with #clearthelist. Appreciate the support!”

Combs didn’t shy away from the challenge, replying only a few hours later.

“Cleared it for ya,” he tweeted. “Good luck to your students and GO APPS!”

Kirk was appreciative of the kind gesture, tweeting “OH MY GOSH!!!! You have made my year Luke!!! THANK YOU doesn’t seem like enough!” she replied on Twitter. “Please know that you have made such a difference in my student’s lives!!! Smiling face with open mouth. Go App!!!”

The “Forever After All” singer isn’t the only celebrity to buy teachers’ school supplies. Only a year ago, Blake Shelton helped a first-grade teacher in Texas #ClearTheList, Southern Living reported at the time.

What began as a private Facebook group for educators in 2019 quickly grew into a social media movement and eventually a foundation, according to the ClearTheList website. The movement was founded with the hope of establishing a “pay-it-forward initiative to raise awareness for a lack of supplies in classrooms.”

The movement also generated hundreds of celebrity endorsements, from singers like Lance Bass and Casey Donahew Band, actors like Bill Burr and Angela Kinsey to reality show stars like Khloe Kardashian and Peter Madrigal, according to the foundation.

