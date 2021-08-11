‘Impatient’ customer waiting to pay for beer shoots clerk in groin, NC video shows

An “impatient” customer tired of waiting to buy beer pulled a pistol and shot a store clerk multiple times in the groin and legs, according to High Point police.

The identity of the victim has not been released, but police say he “is in stable condition” at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem. High Point is about 80 miles northeast of Charlotte.

Mario Antonio Harrison, 52, of High Point is a suspect in the shooting, and he was arrested Aug. 8 by Lexington police officers, officials said in a release. Harrison is charged with attempted first degree murder and possession of firearm by felon, officials said.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on July 31 at the Apple Tree Grocery on High Point’s East Green Drive, police said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that two black males were impatient and did not want to wait to pay for their beer at the cash register. (They) went into the beer cooler to persuade another employee to take their money (and) when he refused the shooting occurred,” police said.

The 30-year-old victim suffered “multiple gunshot wounds to his groin and legs,” officials said.

Surveillance video of the shooting was shared by police on Facebook.

It shows two men enter the cooler and talk to the clerk, and when they turn to exit, one pulls a gun from his waist band. He turns and fires multiple times in the direction of the clerk, the video shows.

The victim is seen hunching forward from the impact, and grabs his crotch.

Harrison was transferred Tuesday from Lexington to the Guilford County Jail, where he remains under a $1 million bond, police said.

