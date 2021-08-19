Multiple parts of Blue Ridge Parkway impassable in NC due to mudslides, storm debris

The Blue Ridge Parkway shared a photo on Facebook of a mudslide blocking pavement at Milepost 369. Blue Ridge Parkway photo

Multiple sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway are closed in western North Carolina due to fallen trees, mudslides and storm debris, according to the National Park Service.

The damage was caused by remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, which dumped up to a foot of rain on mountain counties Tuesday.

Parkway officials shared a photo that showed large trees in the roadway, after they slid over the pavement on a carpet of mud at Milepost 369.

“Scenes like this one ... met our staff across much of the Parkway in North Carolina earlier today,” the park wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

“Some areas of the motor road in North Carolina, particularly south of Mt. Pisgah, still remain closed. A few facilities along the route are also without power, so expect those closures to remain in effect until power is restored.”

Crews worked through the day Wednesday to clear debris, officials said. But nearly 20 sections of the parkway were listed as closed Thursday morning, most of them on the southern leg of the parkway in North Carolina.

The inaccessible areas include Mount Mitchell State Park, Craggy Gardens Picnic Area, Bull Gap, Craven Gap and Beech Gap, a parkway closures site reports.

The parkway covers 469 miles of “rugged mountains and pastoral landscapes of the Appalachian Highlands” in western Virginia and North Carolina, according to the National Park Service. The Virginia stretch of the parkway appears to have been spared storm damage.

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency in North Carolina after the remnants of Fred pushed out of the Gulf of Mexico into the southeast.

Multiple counties in the western North Carolina saw 8 to 12 inches of rain, and the resulting floods washed out roads, damaged bridges and destroyed homes, McClatchy News reported.

Haywood County reported 35 people are unaccounted for, cell services is offline and the Canton water plant has ceased operation, causing a water shortage.