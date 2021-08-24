Durham woman dies in 90-foot fall from rock wall at Pilot Mountain State Park in NC

A North Carolina woman died Monday in a “climbing accident” at Pilot Mountain State Park, according to multiple media outlets.

Her name has not been released.

The “30-year-old Durham woman” was climbing a popular spot known as the “Wall,” according to WGHP. The park is about 20 miles northwest of Winston-Salem.

It happened around 4 p.m. Monday and she was near the summit when she fell about 90 feet and suffered “severe injuries,” WXII reported.

A park ranger who was nearby began “life-saving efforts” within 5 minutes, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. The climber was accompanied by someone “who was nearby when she fell,” the newspaper said.

She died at the park while life-saving measures were in progress, WNCN reports.

It’s the second fall reported at the park this year. In January, a woman “from the Charlotte area” was critically hurt when she slipped on an icy cliff and fell about 50 feet, McClatchy News reported. Her identity was not released.

The park “centers around the iconic geologic knob” and its steep cliffs are popular for “rock climbing and rappelling,” the state says.