New Walmart distribution center in the Charlotte region to add more than 500 jobs

Walmart plans to build a distribution center that will bring more than 500 full-time jobs to the Charlotte region.

The 1-million-square-foot fulfillment distribution center in Troutman in Iredell County will expand Walmart’s supply chain network to help grow online sales, the Arkansas-based retail giant said in a news release Thursday. Troutman is about 35 miles north of Charlotte off Interstate 77.

The “specialized high-velocity fulfillment center” is a critical part of Walmart’s strategy to reach customers, Jennifer Hritz, senior director of fulfillment for Walmart eCommerce, said in a a news release.

About Walmart’s Troutman site

Walmart purchased the county’s largest speculative building at 386 Old Murdock Road, less than a mile from Exit 45 off I-77, for $69 million, according to Iredell Economic Development Corp.’s website. The building is in Troutman Industrial Park on about 155 acres.

The building also features a 36-foot clear height and 238 dock-high doors.

A national company like Walmart deciding to locate in Troutman has put a spotlight on Iredell County, Jenn Bosser, president and CEO of Iredell Economic Development Corp. told the Observer. She said Walmart did not receive any local or state tax incentives.

“It’s a great opportunity for us,” she said.

More jobs for NC

Iredell County Economic Development Board and the Troutman mayor’s office will help with recruitment and hiring, according to Walmart. Troutman’s population is about 2,500, with a median income of $47,602 census figures show, according to the EDC’s website.

Available jobs include freight handlers, power equipment operator, administration, maintenance technicians and other specialized roles. Wages for full-time hourly employees will start at $17.25 per hour, plus benefits and bonuses.

Hiring events are scheduled at 192 Murdock Road in Troutman on 5-7 p.m. Sept. 30 and 9 am to noon Oct. 2.

Walmart did not say when the center will open.