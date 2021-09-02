Geese in ‘obvious distress’ were falling over at NC park. What happened to them?

A screen grab of a Facebook post from the Town of Carolina beach shows the geese that suddenly became ill. Officials are investigating what happened. Screen grab/Town of Carolina Beach via Facebook

A flock of geese that came down with a mysterious illness at a coastal North Carolina park may have been poisoned.

The geese were “suddenly acting ill” Monday at Carolina Beach Lake Park, according to Skywatch Bird Rescue. They were in “obvious distress” — unable to walk, unbalanced and falling over.

Park workers called Skywatch about the geese, and volunteers with the organization caught 10 “debilitated” birds.

Skywatch and officials with the Town of Carolina Beach have since been working to figure out what happened to the geese. They recently searched the area where the birds became sick and found copper sulfate crystals scattered on the bank of the lake.

But who put the crystals there remains a mystery. The town said neither it nor its landscaping crews use that product.

The chemical can be used to control algae growth in a body of water. But Skywatch said algaecide products can be harmful to wildlife if ingested,including affecting their nervous systems and damaging their kidneys or livers.

Officials also don’t yet know if the geese were maliciously poisoned.

“At this time it’s uncertain who scattered (the crystals) on the bank and in the water, perhaps in an attempt to kill some of the algae and the Geese were accidental collateral damage? We don’t know, it’s all just speculative at the moment,” the organization said Tuesday.

But the town said it’s against the law to scatter the product — or any unauthorized substance — on public land.

“Any violators will be subject to local and possibly state and federal violations,” it said.

Skywatch said it’s treating the sick geese as “poisoned patients” and administering “supportive care.” None of them have died, the group said.

“Should a fatality occur, they will be sent off to the NC veterinary lab of pathology for testing, but in the mean time we are hoping the geese will make a full recovery and return back to normal,” the organization said.

The town said workers have cleaned the area of the park. But Skywatch said that, as a precaution, animals and children should be kept away from the bank and the water “for now.”

“Over the next few days if you see any geese at that lake acting strange like this please call our hotline, so we may assist them as well. 1855 40 RESCU,” Skywatch said.