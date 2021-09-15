North Carolina

Beachgoers find 78-year-old woman ‘not breathing and without a pulse’ off NC coast

Police say a death investigation is underway after a 78-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the surf off Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina on Tuesday.
Police say a death investigation is underway after a 78-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the surf off Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina on Tuesday. Getty Images | Royalty Free

Police in North Carolina are investigating the death of a 78-year-old woman found unresponsive in the ocean.

Two people called 911 around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to report finding the woman, identified as Sally Mertens, near Access 9 on Wrightsville Beach, according to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department.

She had been pulled from the surf and was “unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse,” police said.

Resuscitation efforts “were unsuccessful,” according to police.

The case is under investigation, the police department said, and no other information was released Wednesday.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the family as they deal with this tragic event,” police wrote. “We would like to thank all those that helped with this incident.”

Wrightsville Beach is in southeastern North Carolina, near Wilmington.

Read Next

Read Next
$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Read Next

Read Next

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 3:33 PM.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service