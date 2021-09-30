Dad picked up 4-year-old son from school and both go missing, Lincoln County cops say

Lincoln Paul Vancleave, 4, was last seen wearing “a tan shirt, red shorts and navy blue and orange shoes,” Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office officials say. Lincoln County Sheriff's Office photo

A dad’s routine trip to pick up his son from school has become a missing person’s case after both vanished on the streets of Denver, North Carolina, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators suspect their disappearance may have something to do with 44-year-old Adrian Paul Vancleave’s cognitive impairment, officials said.

Vancleave and 4-year-old Lincoln Paul Vancleave were last seen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, outside Denver Christian Academy along N.C. 16, deputies said in a release. Denver is about 26 miles northwest of uptown Charlotte.

“They were to meet the other parent around 5:00 p.m. but didn’t show up,” officials said. “The wife reported her husband has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and has gone missing before but never with his son.”

Adrian Paul Vancleave was driving a dark blue 2008 Acura, with N.C. license plate FJM- 9863. Lincoln County Sheriff's Office photo

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The two may be traveling in a dark blue 2008 Acura, with N.C. plate FJM- 9863. The four-door car has one broken tail light, officials said.

Adrian Paul Vancleave is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with brown hair and eyes. His son is 3 feet, 6 inches, “with curly sandy blond hair.” The boy was last seen in “a tan shirt, red shorts and navy blue and orange shoes,” officials said.

“Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 (or) Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909,” the department said.