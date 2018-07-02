Want to win the lottery? These are SC's 5 luckiest convenience stores

Looking for a quick way to put a couple thousand dollars in the bank? You might want to pick up a couple lottery tickets from this Florence gas station.
The B&P Mart on East National Cemetery Road in Florence has sold the most lottery tickets worth $10,000 or more in the last 10 years, according to The State's analysis of South Carolina Education Lottery data.
Though no one walked away from the store with a ticket worth $1 million or more, one lucky person walked away with $125,000 after playing Pick 4 just in time for New Year's Eve 2016.
Of the 14 winners who collected $10,000 or more from the store, all but one were playing Pick 4. On average, winners at the B&P Mart brought home about $25,000. All winning tickets were sold in 2016 or 2018.
The next luckiest store to buy lottery tickets from is 3 Way Food Mart on Silver Bluff Road in Aiken, which sold nine winning tickets amounting $10,000 or more in 10 years. Sumter Stop in Sumter, Jimmy's Mart in Columbia and Big T's LLC in Goose Creek were all home to eight big winners.
Most winning, big-prize tickets were sold in larger counties, which is likely due to more tickets being sold in general in those areas. Richland County, home of the state capital and the University of South Carolina, saw 336 players win $10,000 or more in the last 10 years, according to the data.
Horry County, a popular vacation spot, saw the second largest number of winners: 292. Greenville and Charleston sold 292 and 254, respectively.
When it comes to big-money tickets with winnings of $1 million or more, Greenville County is the place to go, according to the data.
Though the only store to sell more than one $1 million plus tickets is a Circle K in Charleston, 14 big-dollar tickets were sold in Greenville County in the last decade. Despite their prominent standing, the last winning million dollar ticket was purchased there in August 2016.
Horry County is the next place for want-to-be-millionaires to go looking. In the last decade, 11 million-dollar tickets were purchased at stores across the county, according to the data.
York and Richland counties have sold 10 and nine $1 million dollar tickets, respectively, in the last 10 years.
Want to take a look at the numbers yourself?
