She inherited an SC agency wracked by woes; now, Susan Alford’s leaving

Shortly after Susan Alford was named director of the state’s troubled child welfare agency in early 2015, she started a listening tour across the state. On one stop, a Richland County caseworker broke into tears.





Sobbing, the woman said, “I want to do a good job. I want to. But I can’t,” Alford recalled.

“It wasn’t complaining,” Alford said last week. “It was her literally being grieved by it. She came to this work because she wanted to help kids, and she couldn’t do it.”

Those tears — and many others — pushed Alford to try to turn around the S.C. Department of Social Services, an embattled state agency whose previous director, Lillian Koller, resigned in June 2014. Koller left after intense legislative hearings over high turnover rates among agency employees, heavy and growing caseloads for case workers, and children dying under the agency’s watch.

To replace Koller, then-Gov. Nikki Haley — now the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations for the Trump administration — tapped Alford, of Irmo. Alford already had more than 30 years of experience in state government, including at the state Department of Juvenile Justice and working with at-risk youth and girls at Clemson University.

“She (Haley) asked me to try and get the agency back on its feet,” Alford told The State newspaper Thursday.

Three years later, Alford is leaving the agency, having announced her retirement earlier this month. Alford’s decision to quit surprised some. But she said Thursday she always planned to leave after Haley’s second term would have ended, next year.

Now, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster is tasked with finding Alford’s successor.

Social Services is still troubled. While down, caseloads remain too high for many caseworkers. The agency still has too many vacancies among its staff, in part due to that overwork and low pay.

But Alford said she leaves having succeeded in her goal.





“When I was going through my confirmation, somebody asked me ... ‘Are you going to fix DSS?’ And I said, ‘Oh no, sir. You don’t fix these systems. In fact, even when you get them better, you have to continually try to keep them better because they’ll go backwards,’” Alford recalled.

“But, I said, ‘I’ll make it better than it was when I came. I promise you that.’ “

Saving a system for SC’s ‘most vulnerable’

The Social Services agency that Alford was named to lead had antiquated computer equipment and shoddy recordkeeping.

Caseworkers in some counties did not have cars, which they needed to visit families under the agency’s supervision and take children to doctor’s appointments and school.

Caseloads for workers and employee turnover rates were climbing, resulting in a scathing review of Social Services after Koller left.

The state agency — crippled financially by Great Recession-era budget cuts — hadn’t asked state lawmakers for more money to address those problems for years.

“There was so much instability,” Alford said. “The first few months, it was eye-opening what we didn’t have already. I had to re-create a state agency is what it boiled down to.”





Shortly after joining Social Services, Alford also had to face a federal class-action lawsuit, accusing Haley and the agency of failing to address too-high caseloads, a shortage of foster homes and a lack of basic health services for children.

“You would hear about children dying in some cases. You would hear about kids languishing in foster care because they weren’t getting the services they needed. Cases were being dragged out,” recalled Sue Berkowitz, head of S.C. Appleseed Legal Justice Center, one of three groups that brought the federal lawsuit.

“We had starved a system for our most vulnerable population. ... I believe Susan honestly wants to see a fix and honestly cares about children,” said Berkowitz. “Would we have liked to see things have gone faster and still go faster? Absolutely.”

Alford acknowledges some agency woes still haven’t been solved even after the federal lawsuit’s settlement agreement.

The effort is a marathon, Alford said. “It’s not a short, quick fix.”

‘I’d put my foot on the gas’

Yet, Alford said, some headway was made at Social Services during her tenure.

For instance, she said:

▪ The state is paying greater attention to its vulnerable adult population, creating a division to advocate for those adults and asking for more money. However, lawmakers did not add more funding to the budget this year.





▪ Starting Oct. 1, Social Services will kick-start its new automated child support system, bringing the state in compliance with a decades-old federal requirement. By October 2019, the system is expected to go live statewide.

▪ After Alford paused the state’s 46-county call-in system two months into her job — a system that managed calls alleging abuse and neglect — the system’s hubs have gone live. That means calls are being answered, wait times are being measured and staff members are better trained, she said.

But the call system also means caseloads have grown — a result of calls alleging abuse being answered, a continuing shortage of caseworkers and stubbornly high employee turnover, a recent federal monitoring report said.

In January, Alford told a state Senate panel that almost 8 percent of the agency’s positions were vacant and 9 percent of the caseworkers were handling 50 or more cases, roughly twice the recommended number.

The federal report also said caseloads that declined in late 2016-early 2017 were back to their 2015 levels.

Alford said she is confident the number of calls alleging abuse — now about 50,000 a year, she said — will level off. She also hopes financial incentives now being offered to agency employees, such as bonus pay and help with student debt, will encourage caseworkers, who typically leave by their third year, to stay on the job instead.

But there are signs of growing impatience that Social Services is not being fixed faster.

Last month, state senators on the Social Services oversight panel asked Alford why increased state dollars in the agency’s budget had not been used to hire more caseworkers. Alford, who previously has blamed low pay and poor working conditions for the agency’s inability to hire caseworkers, said she would get back to the senators with an answer.

Two lawmakers on that panel — state Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken, who chairs the subcommittee, and Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington — pushed back against reports that meeting was heated, leading Alford to decide to quit.





“You wouldn’t know ... from reading reports, but we had a (recent) status conference (on the federal lawsuit), and the judge basically said, ‘You have taken this battleship. You have turned it in the right direction. Now, y’all need to get it done,’ “ Alford said.

“If I could stay another year, I’d put my foot on the gas,” she added. “The next director that comes in here, that’s what they need to do.”

‘Let’s do something different’

Social Services chief of staff Joan Meacham has stepped in as acting director of the agency until McMaster nominates Alford’s successor and that candidate is confirmed by the Senate.

There’s no current timeline for finding Alford’s successor, the Governor’s Office said.

“Alford has led the Department of Social Services with a true servant’s heart and with a passion that made its way throughout the entire agency as she and her team worked tirelessly to help the vulnerable children and adults in South Carolina,” McMaster said in a statement.

Young said any search to replace Alford should extend beyond South Carolina.

“We need to have a regional, if not a national, search for someone who has extensive experience dealing with multiple issues involving children,” he said. “The umbrella of the Department of Social Services is pretty extensive and extends beyond the children that it serves.”

Shealy agrees.

“We need to look outside the agency and look in a different direction,” she said. “We need to find someone that wants to make changes. Let’s do something different.”