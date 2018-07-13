SC Gov. McMaster issues order to remove Planned Parenthood as a Medicaid provider

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the state’s health department Friday to remove Planned Parenthood from the state’s Medicaid provider network.
Separately, the Richland Republican instructed the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services to use leftover money from last year’s budget to cover more than 4,000 health-care providers that were impacted after McMaster last week vetoed nearly $16 million — most of it federal money — to cover health services.
“Although the state should not contract with abortion clinics for family planning services, the state also should not deny South Carolinians’ access to necessary medical care and important women’s health and family planning services, which are provided by a variety of other non-governmental entities and governmental agencies,” McMaster said in a statement.
Last Friday, McMaster vetoed some $16 million from the state’s 2018-’19 budget for health care services in an effort to defund Planned Parenthood, which gets a small sliver of that money to cover non-abortion services, including birth control and testing for sexually-transmitted diseases.
Planned Parenthood — which sees roughly 5,000 men, women and children a year — has two clinics in Columbia and in Charleston.
McMaster’s veto caused statewide confusion, with providers unsure about just how many people could be affected.
It was not immediately clear whether Friday’s executive order would spark a legal challenge.
“We were concerned he was going to be cutting off family planning for everyone, but there’s still a huge legal issue of network adequacy, and you can’t just kick a provider of choice off,” said Sue Berkowitz, head of the S.C. Appleseed Legal Justice Center.
“I’m glad the governor recognized the illegality of cutting out a mandatory service to Medicaid patients, which is family planning. But I feel his executive order is still in violation Medicaid laws.”
McMaster’s spokesman Brian Symmes told The State Friday that that is a fight the governor is willing to engage in.
“Should that be the case (if challenged in court), then it’s a fight the governor’s willing to fight,” he said.
Comments